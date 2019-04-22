It's time to remember this dark part of our history

IT'S hard to pinpoint when my interest in true crime began.

In high school I would watch documentaries unravelling the forensic clues, fascinated by how a drop of blood could catch a killer.

It was years later I started listening to true crime podcasts like Serial and Dirty John.

This renewed my interest in crime, and reminded me of the case that's followed me since childhood.

I'm a Rocky girl, born and bred. I was four when Keyra Steinhardt was abducted in 1999.

Her murder was probably the first major news event I remember. My parents sat me down to talk about 'stranger danger'.

No doubt they were relieved, the way people always are, that they could still hug their child goodnight.

When I started working at The Morning Bulletin, editor Frazer Pearce shared stories of sitting just metres away from Fraser throughout Keyra's Supreme Court trial.

The more I listened to podcasts, the more I became convinced this story had been forgotten by all but a few.

I wanted to remind everyone about this piece of our history and I am grateful Treasa Steinhardt has allowed me to tell her story.

It's important to also acknowledge that for every horrible aspect of this crime, there is something which shows our strength as a community; from thousands of cards and flowers left at Dean St to the countless hours people spent searching for Keyra.

Today, The Morning Bulletin launches a five-part podcast series with a new episode every Monday.

Each Monday we will also publish an in-depth feature in the print edition and online, where you'll also see exclusive photos.

I hope you'll allow me to tell you this story and pay tribute to Keyra, Julie, Beverley, and Syliva.