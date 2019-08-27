'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

CRISIS: Report claims unintentional drug overdoses in Queensland are out of control

CRISIS: Report claims unintentional drug overdoses in Queensland are out of control

THE emptiness of a lone chair was deafening for former and current drug users seeking help at the Capricorn Region Salvation Army First Step Program last week.

The chair symbolised a fallen group member, friend and supporter who had lost his life in what's believed to be an unintentional drug overdose.

Alcohol and other drugs facilitator Jenny Wayman said the absence hit home for the group members who realised the overdose could've easily been them.

"The people involved in addiction know each other so when something like that happens it hits home,” Ms Wayman said.

She said the instability of ingredients in drugs was causing a "confronting” number of deaths.

"There is so many different concoctions for every drug,” she said.

Experienced users who believed they knew their limit were dying because of variations in the drug, according to Ms Wayman.

Her thoughts were backed by research when the Penington Institute released Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2019.

The report found unintentional overdose deaths had increased by 158 per cent in Rockhampton.

Between 2003 and 2007, 19 people died from unintentional overdoses in Rockhampton, but between 2013 and 2017 49 died from unintentional overdoses.

Across the state ech year, 5.5 people in every 100,000 die by unintentionally overdosing.

Penington Institute chief executive officer John Ryan said every life lost was too many.

"We must treat overdose deaths as preventable,” Mr Ryan said.

"We know what works in saving lives and reducing the harms from overdose deaths. We're just not doing enough of it.”

The Penington Institute claimed more than 1900 Australians would die from unintentional overdoses every year by 2022 unless governments and other decision-makers "wake up to the scale of this unfolding crisis”.

A total of 280 unintentional deaths involved stimulants, 166 unintentional deaths involved heroin and 577 unintentional deaths involved pharmaceutical opioids between 2013-2017, according to the report.

"It's time to call this what it is; Australia's very own overdose crisis and Queensland is no exception,” Mr Ryan said.

While there is no drug rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton, Ms Wayman encouraged anyone battling addiction to seek help through the Salvation Army.