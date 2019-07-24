It's time to get serious about marine debris

EFFORT: Shelly McArdle put the call out and the community came in droves to help clean up marine debris recently.

CAPRICORN Catchments and Tangaroa Blue spokeswoman Shelly McArdle is urging people to get started on reducing waste at its source.

"We live on the Capricorn Coast because of the natural beauty and cultural values of this place,” Ms McArdle said.

"Anyone who has ever climbed up Kemp Hill and gazed at Keppel Bay in awe of the stunning beauty of it all or jumped on a boat to head to the islands for a snorkel and happened upon a marine turtle, knows what I mean when I say it's worth protecting.

"Marine debris poses a significant threat to coastal and marine life in many ways and there are simple things that each of us can do with our own two hands. First and foremost, refuse single use plastic of any description.

"Straws, cutlery, plastic bags (including the thicker ones from the supermarkets) are all ending up in our oceans.

"Drink from the sink or filter rainwater, anything but buying bottled water.

"At the supermarket think about what you are buying and select products that don't have plastic packaging. Support your local farmers markets and get a bargain of fresh produce without the packaging.

"Stainless steel lunch boxes, water bottles, straws etc make great alternatives to plastic and we can make a habit of having them handy should you need them.

"We can all make a difference by simply changing the way we do things.

"Keep an eye out for Tangaroa Blue's source reduction workshops that will be coming up later this year where we can get serious about tackling marine debris at its source as part of our planned Reef Clean activities.”