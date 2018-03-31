Don't miss your chance to have a say in The Logies
IT'S time to have your say before voting closes tomorrow night for this year's Logie Awards.
The 60th annual awards move to from their long-time home in Melbourne to The Star Gold Coast and the new date of July 1.
Here are my votes for the most popular categories:
Most Popular Actor: Ewen Leslie
Between Top of the Lake and Safe Harbour, Leslie is producing some memorable dramatic performances. It's hard to believe it took so long for his acting career to take off.
Most Popular Actress: Andrea Demetriades
I doubt she'll win, but Demetriades deserves props for the sheer volume of her work across Janet King, Pulse, Seven Types of Ambiguity and Squinters.
Most Popular Presenter: Andrew Winter
How would Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel get by without this cheeky Englishman? Winter (pictured) is key to the success of both Selling Houses and Love It or List It.
Gold Logie: Lisa Wilkinson
She navigated her shock move from Nine to Ten with class and restraint amid the media storm. It's nice to see her flex her journalistic might on The Project.
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent: Alice Englert
Englert, the daughter of director Jane Campion, nearly stole the spotlight from Nicole Kidman in Top of The Lake. Read my interview with the rising star.
Most Popular Drama Program: Wentworth
Foxtel's prison drama continues to surprise. Season five was a cracker thanks to Pamela Rabe.
Most Popular Entertainment Program: Gogglebox Australia
This show continues to keep its finger on the pulse of the nation. It's funny, engaging and touching, all in one episode.
Most Popular Comedy Program: True Story with Hamish and Andy
This show was a surprise hit, and one that only this larrikin duo could have pulled off. Expect funnier stories and even better production values in season two.
Most Popular Reality Program: The Bachelorette Australia
I've got to give Sophie Monk this one; the lovable 'bogan' made the other Bachelorettes seem positively boring.
Most Popular Lifestyle Program: Love It or List It Australia
Neale Whitaker and Andrew Winter are a delightful odd couple, with Block judge Neale pulling off some stunning renovations. Read the interview with Neale.