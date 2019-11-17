It’s time to pick up the pieces

The work of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Rural Fire Volunteers continues over a week after the devastating Cap Coast fires began last Saturday.

Firies are monitoring and extinguishing remaining pockets of fire across Livingstone.

Residents and primary producers are back at work too, as the long, challenging process of assessing the damage and counting the cost begins.

Local Disaster Management Group chair and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig estimated overall damages would be in the millions.

Fires still burning near properties at Adelaide Park, near Yeppoon after water-bombing aircraft worked all day to put out fires and protect property.

He said providing immediate and long-term support to residents and primary producers affected is Livingston Shire Council’s number one priority.

“The recovery effort, which is now ramping up into ‘full swing’, will focus on four key areas,” he said.

“Dedicated taskforces will co-ordinate efforts in community recovery, economic recovery, infrastructure rebuilding and environmental recovery,” Cr Ludwig said.

“Putting in place key strategies to rebuild and return the community to normality as quickly as possible will be the overarching role of each taskforce.”

He said primary producers are to receive direct assistance from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries who are already visiting farms to undertake assessments.

“This information will be compiled to also assess the broader economic and social impact on both the local and regional economy,” Cr Ludwig said.

Fires Adelaide Park area west of Yeppoon Pictures Steve Vit

“Council will not waiver in its commitment to work proactively with all levels of government and other support organisations to facilitate and co-ordinate the recovery effort.

“Our job is to ensure that nobody is overlooked or forgotten in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Community Recovery Hub established Beaman Park will continue to be open seven days a week from 9am-5pm to provide affected residents with advice and support in getting back on their feet.

Help will also be available in regard to how affected residents can access assistance grants such as the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payments or Disaster Recovery Allowance.