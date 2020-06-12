It’s time to recognise Rocky’s local heroes

The Royal Flying Doctors Service is once again holding their Local Hero Awards, urging Queenslanders to celebrate the community members who help keep their service in the sky.

The event recognises Queenslanders who have donated their time and energy to the Flying Doctors and in doing so assisted the communities that need them the most.

Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib said the awards provided the Service with a chance to thank and celebrate supporters at each of the nine base locations.

“They might raise funds, or they may be a volunteer, they might be an emergency services or health worker who goes the extra mile,” she said.

“Or just an everyday hero who helps out whenever the Flying Doctor needs a helping hand.”

“By nominating someone in your community in the 2020 Local Hero Awards, they could win $7,500 to help fund a vital community health or wellbeing program in their local area.”

According to Ms Staib, in challenging times such as these, celebrating those in the community who contribute to the health and wellbeing of others, is more important than ever.

“The RFDS relishes the opportunity to show our appreciation for the generosity and support of emergency services, health workers, volunteers, fundraisers and admin superstars,” she said.

“We’re grateful to the Awards’ major partners, Ergon Energy Retail, Seven News Queensland and Queensland Country Life, for helping us to shine a light on our Local Heroes.”

Ergon Energy Retail Executive General Manager Ayesha Razzaq said the business was proud to extend its support to recognise the outstanding efforts of regional Queenslanders through the awards.

“Every year the nominations get better and better, and last year the lengths community members went to in assisting the RFDS was simply amazing,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing about this year’s heroes and sharing who they are.

“This year marks 20 years since we partnered with the Flying Doctor in Queensland, with more than 165,000 Ergon Retail customers helping raise over $15 million in that time.

“The Local Hero Awards are just another way we can say thankyou to some outstanding Queenslanders.”

If you know a Local Hero within your community, nominate now at www.rfdslocalhero.com.au. Nominations close June 30, 2020.