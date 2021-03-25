‘It’s unbelievable’: Warwick awe-struck by widespread floods

New Warwick resident and firefighter Narelle Couper looks out at the flooded Condamine River, marking her first Rose City flood.

The incredible and widespread flash flooding that inundated Warwick on Tuesday and Wednesday amid huge downpours has left an entire community in awe.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology and Environdata indicated the Rose City alone received close to 170mm from Monday to Wednesday, pushing the Condamine River to overflow and swamp huge areas of the town with water.

Community members turned out in force to take in the impressive and eerie sight, with small crowds forming around OO Madsen Bridge and the edges of Queens Park to see the floods with their own eyes.

After receiving more than 150mm at his Warwick home, Ciro Borrelli said the sight was unlike anything he’d seen in his several years of living in the Rose City.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before for myself or so up close, it’s unbelievable,” Mr Borrelli said.

“My shed was a bit flooded, but that was about it. My wife and I usually walk around the track (along the Condamine), but there’s none left now.”

Long-time Warwick residents Dorothy and John Amey say the 2021 floods were reminiscent of the 2011 rain event, though without so much of the devastation and damage.

This week’s flooding was reminiscent of Warwick during the devastating 2011 floods for long-term resident Dorothy Amey, who said the Condamine seemingly spilt out overnight.

“(On Tuesday) night we came down to dinner, and (the river) was probably about the height of our car under the bridge, still well down,” Mrs Amey said.

“(The Tiddalik statue) was just covered around too, and then this morning he’s completely gone. It’s incredible, the force of water.”

Her husband John agreed the amount of water exploded overnight, with the then-ongoing threat of closure at OO Masden Bridge sparking memories of the 2011 event.

“We’ve certainly had a decent downpour. I keep rainfall charts from the start of January onwards, and we’ve had roughly eight inches or 200mm of rain,” Mr Amey said.

“When the bridge was closed last time in 2011, the water was up over the top … and they had a boat ready over the other side in case of emergencies, so they could take people to hospital.”

Warwick’s 2021 floods were the first for new-to-town firefighter Narelle Couper, who said the feeling of relief and joy at soaring dam levels were palpable throughout the community.

“I’m new to the community, but I can’t imagine how it feels for some (residents) to have that pressure released with all this water,” she said.

“I don’t yet feel part of the community, but I feel really happy that this has happened on the scale it has for us.”

Residents should call Warwick SES on 13 25 00 for flood assistance and triple-zero if in a life-threatening situation.