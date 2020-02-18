‘It’s very special’: A-grade first for Frenchille bowler

CRICKET: Dane Bidgood is on a high after bagging his first five-wicket haul in A-grade.

The Frenchville Falcons’ opening bowler ripped through Brothers top order in the Cap Challenge clash on Saturday, laying the platform for his team’s double bonus point win.

He dismissed the top five batsmen – he bowled one, got two lbws and had two caught.

Brothers were all out for 68, with Frenchville getting the runs in the 11th over.

CFrenchville's Logan Whitfield bowling against Rockhampton Brothers. Picture: Jann Houley

The Falcons bowling attack was on fire at the weekend.

They skittled Capricorn Coast Parkana for just 28 runs in the Premier Division T20 game on Friday night.

Chaice Bidgood and Andrew Downing took three wickets and Joe McGahan got two.

Come Saturday and it was Dane’s turn to shine, and he was rapt to claim the bowling milestone.

“It’s very special. It was good to finally crack the five-for,” he said.

“I’ve had a few four-fors but I’ve never got that fifth wicket.

“It was also good to turn it into a victory.”

Rockhampton Brothers' Bo Connors at the crease. Picture: Jann Houley

Dane said it was one of those days where everything just came together.

“That’s been the thing for us this year – someone usually turns up and puts it together and this was my turn, I suppose,” he said.

“I felt like I’ve been bowling very well the last three or four weeks. I feel like it was building to something… and this is a great reward.

“After I got my fourth wicket I was nearly ready to have a spell and come back later.

“Skipper Brent Hartley said you might as well bowl out your eight overs and try to get the five.

“I had two overs left to get the fifth wicket and I ended up getting it in the seventh over.”

Dane finished with 5-14 off eight overs, which included three maidens.

“Last year we won the A-grade premiership and that’s something I’ve never done,” he said.

“Now to do this – it’s something else to tick off the list and hopefully we can finish it with another premiership this year.”