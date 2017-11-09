'I've been a millionaire how long?': Rocky man's discovery

A Rocky man has vowed to always check his Gold Lotto entries in future after this week discovering he was the regionâ€™s mystery millionaire who won division one a month ago.

A ROCKHAMPTON man has vowed to always check his Gold Lotto entries in future after this week discovering he was the region's mystery millionaire who won division one a month ago.

Despite a region-wide appeal for players to check their entries, the winner had no idea he won the division one prize of $1,009,441.97 in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3779 on October 7.

Rocky man claims his $1m prize after winning Lotto more than one month ago.

"I only discovered I had won yesterday! I had no idea - I don't ever check my tickets. I might have to start now," the man said.

"I usually buy my tickets 10 weeks in advance and only check them when I get the next one."

While his entry was registered to a Winners Circle card, his contact details were not up to date so Golden Casket officials had no way of contacting him to deliver the dream-come-true news.

The down-to-earth man confessed he never checked his ticket, but said he would be more vigilant in future.

Speaking with a Golden Casket official this morning to finally claim his prize, the happy winner described his shock at his sudden Gold Lotto windfall.

When asked how he planned to spend his surprise Saturday Gold Lotto windfall, the winner confessed he first had to get used to the idea of being a millionaire.

"How much was the amount again? I'll have to have a think about it and see what I can do with it," he laughed.

"I've never really thought about it. I've only ever won small amounts here and there."

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 12-game QuickPick entry at The Lucky Charm Rockhampton, Shop 23 Northside Plaza, 222 Musgrave St, North Rockhampton.

Judith Ward, team member at the news agency, said she was thrilled their million-dollar winner had been found.

"We are so excited that the winner has finally come forward and we've been able to unite them with their prize," she exclaimed.

"Congratulations to the winner, we wish them all the best."

Golden Casket reminds players of the importance of keeping their contact details up to date on their Winners Circle Card so they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

