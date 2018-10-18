‘I’ve got a panic button’: Sophie’s stalker hell

SOPHIE Monk has revealed she is living in fear after her stalker James McCabe relocated from Tasmania to Queensland near her home.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Monk confirmed reports that she had spent $20,000 upgrading security for herself and her family.

"I don't know legally what I am able to say but yeah, it's not great," Monk said.

"I've got panic buttons, I'm thinking about making my bedroom into a panic room as well, but I'm worried if I have a fire I'll lock myself in."

Sophie Monk has upped security at her home

"This is what I'm worried about," Kyle said. "I don't want to cause any extra distress but there was a woman who had a stalker in Sydney recently - only the other week.

"She told the police - told the police - he was sending her threatening messages, they said, 'We can't do anything,' he broke into her house and killed her and she was left dead on the floor."

"That is my fear," Monk replied.

"That is the problem is that police can't do anything until they do something to you, which doesn't even make sense," Jackie said.

"That's the problem," Monk added in agreement. "All I can do is just get heaps of security, I've got cameras everywhere, I'm doing it for all my family too."

James Scott McCabe leaves the Launceston Magistrates court.

On Monday, New Idea reported Monk had spent thousands upgrading security on her home, with an anonymous friend telling the publication she was "absolutely terrified".

"Sophie has spent years hiding from James (McCabe), has had to involve police and get the courts to try and protect her," they said.

"It is one thing him being in Tasmania and causing havoc on her life, but to know he is now in the same state and just down the road is something else."

McCabe’s obsession with Monk dates back to her time in Bardot

McCabe's fixation with Monk dates back to her days in Bardot and in 2015 he was given an eight month suspended jail sentence for allegedly sending her sexually explicit and threatening messages from 2010 to 2013.

He is prohibited from contacting Monk or coming within 200 metres of where she lives or works, The Examiner reported.

In 2013, Monk told The Daily Telegraph she slept with the light on while staying in Australia because of her fears over McCabe.