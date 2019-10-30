Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON PROBATION: Anthony William Pilat was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.186. Photo: Facebook
ON PROBATION: Anthony William Pilat was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.186. Photo: Facebook
Crime

‘I’ve lost my kids’: Drink driver drifts into oncoming lane

Felicity Ripper
29th Oct 2019 6:28 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught drifting onto the wrong side of the road while driving told a court he lost his three kids due to alcohol.

Police could smell alcohol when they pulled over Anthony William Pilat, from Bokarina, on Lomond Cres at Caloundra West on October 2.

"The vehicle drifted onto the incorrect side of the road and was then intercepted by police," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

Pilat returned a breath-alcohol reading of 0.186.

He told the court he had struggled with alcoholism for years and this incident was a result of a relapse.

"Due to this I've lost my three kids and my partner," Pilat said.

He said he was now attending an Alcoholics Anonymous group five to seven times a week.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said Pilat had only one previous conviction on his record from 2010.

"Don't get me wrong it is very dangerous," she said.

"I wouldn't want to get mowed down by a drink or drug driver."

Pilat was given an 18-month probation order where he must report to officers, submit to breath testing and undergo counselling.

His licence was disqualified for a further nine months.

caloundra magistrates court drink driving drive uil editors picks high range
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Attack victim wants council to pay for its ‘negligence’

    premium_icon Attack victim wants council to pay for its ‘negligence’

    News ‘Why did it have to come to my arm being mauled for the council to act?’

    Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

    Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

    Parenting POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of...

    Increased passenger numbers show strong growth

    premium_icon Increased passenger numbers show strong growth

    News Potential new routes are being explored with airlines.

    GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    premium_icon GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    News Next month, Rockhampton will be home to the newest commercial gallery in regional...