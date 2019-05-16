Iwasaki Foundation donates defibrillator to club

PEACE OF MIND: Iwasaki Foundation has donated a defibrillator to the Capricornia Wanders motor home group.

PEACE OF MIND: Iwasaki Foundation has donated a defibrillator to the Capricornia Wanders motor home group. Capricornia Wanderers

MEMBERS of the Capricornia Wanderers motor home club were comforted when the Iwasaki Foundation donated a defibrillator.

Club members enjoyed a gathering at the Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds recently, and will now have a defibrillator to take with them on future trips. They meet four days each month at different locations.

"As most members are over 70, having a defibrillator to take to all monthly gatherings, it will be a great asset and comfort,” said Capricornia Wanderers secretary Clare Stehbens.

"We hope to never need to use the defibrillator but it will be a peace of mind to have it.”

The Capricornia Wanderers (which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year) covers from Yeppoon to Gladstone, and usually gathering attract about 50 members.

"They want to keep up their friendships,” she said.

If you would like to find our if your business fits the requirements for a grant from the Iwasaki Foundation, head to their website www.iwasakifoundation.com.au.