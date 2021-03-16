Menu
The former Iwasaki/Capricorn Resort at Yeppoon which is now closed. Photo Trinette Stevens/Morning Bulletin.
Iwasaki resort trespasser broke into gym to workout

Darryn Nufer
16th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A man who trespassed at the closed Iwasaki resort at Yeppoon, gained access to a gym there and had a workout.

Michael Jordan Joos, 20, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to gaining unlawful entry to a business.

The court heard Joos and another male were captured on CCTV security footage at the venue, which is closed to the public.

Fencing clearly indicates the closure and signs state trespassers will be prosecuted.

The court was told that Joos, a roofer from Gympie, had decided to “have a look around out of curiosity” on the night of January 24.

About 11.10pm, Joos slid open a window to gain entry to a gym and had a workout.

The prosecution said Joos, with no criminal history, had expressed extreme remorse for his actions.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Joos $300 and did not record a conviction.

