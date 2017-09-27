Jack Daniels can costs Rocky man 13 times the original price

AN $8 can of alcohol ended up costing one man a dozen times more than its original price.

Joshua Deschamps pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing a can of Jack Daniels on August 5 about 5pm from First Choice Liquor in Bolsover St.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said Deschamps entered the store, took a 375ml can of Jack Daniels from a fridge and placed down his pants.

She said the shop assistant approached Deschamps and asked if they could assist with anything or if he wished to pay for any items.

Sgt Stafford said Deschamps ignored the shop assistant and left the store with the can still down his pants.

The court heard Deschamp had a lengthy criminal history and was on probation.

He was fined $100 for the offence and ordered to pay $8 restitution.