Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Hwy is blocked after a truck jack-knifed.
The Bruce Hwy is blocked after a truck jack-knifed.
Breaking

Jack-knifed truck blocking Bruce Hwy

2nd Oct 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM

BREAKING: A truck has jack-knifed on the Bruce Hwy causing massive delays for motorists.

The incident occurred at the Bruce Hwy Bridge, Caboolture, with all northbound lanes affected.

There are reports on social media that the truck and its trailer remain on the highway, with the left and centre lanes completely shutdown.

The incident has sparked 12km of heavy congestion from the Bribie Island Road on-ramp to Nerang.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident.

Reader poll

Have you been caught in Bruce Hwy congestion this week?

View Results

Related Items

bruce highway emergency services motoring traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports according to Canavan.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 6:36 AM
    GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    premium_icon GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    News NEW-LOOK Yeppoon diner is unrecognisable after massive reno

    Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    premium_icon Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    Crime HE allegedly abused her over eight years while babysitting

    • 3rd Oct 2018 6:43 AM
    Broadcast station triumphs in court over rental dispute

    premium_icon Broadcast station triumphs in court over rental dispute

    Business ROCKHAMPTON office was at the centre of dispute about rent payable

    • 3rd Oct 2018 7:06 AM

    Local Partners