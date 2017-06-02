Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

A JACK of all trades has taken out this year's prestigious Rockhampton art award.

Tobias De Maine, an Agnes Waters based artist, musician and software architect whose fine art practice currently revolves around ceramics, has been awarded The Bayton Award 2017 for his funerary urn and bowl.

Hosted by Rockhampton Art Gallery, The Bayton Award is an initiative of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board and Rockhampton Regional Council. Valued at $17,000 of cash and prizes, The Bayton Award is open to Central Queensland artists.

Judged by the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director, The Bayton Award celebrates the diversity and excitement of visual arts in Central Queensland.

Read the profile of one of the finalists here: Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

Gallery Philanthropy Board chair Dr Leonie Gray said while the field of 34 finalists are of a very high standard, the strong resolution of Tobias's work ultimately made his choice a unanimous one.

"There is a very intriguing process in the way the pieces have been built. They are conceptually quite interesting in that they possess a beautifully quiet aesthetic but there is an equally robust strength," Dr Gray said.

Tobias De Maine, an Agnes Waters based artist, musician and software architect whose fine art practice currently revolves around ceramics, has been awarded The Bayton Award 2017 for his funerary urn and bowl. Contributed

"While Rockhampton Art Gallery is well regarded as a significant collector of contemporary paintings we are also deeply committed to representing artists living within the Central Queensland region."

"Tobias's ceramics bring a number of synergies to our permanent collection and nods to a widening acknowledgement of ceramics as a fine art form across collecting and commercial galleries."

The exhibition of all artwork by the 34 finalists will be displayed at Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Parade from June 3 to July 16.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee chair Councillor Rose Swadling said the award brings together an exciting cross section of current art practice from throughout CQ.

"The Bayton Award is a particularly effective vehicle for demonstrating the depth of artistic talent residing within our Central Queensland communities," Cr Swadling said.

"The finalists of this year's Bayton Award have beautifully captured and skilfully reflected the broad spread of diversity within our creatively thriving region."

Visitors can also have their say in the People's Choice Award and go in to the draw to win $500. The winner of the People's Choice will be announced on July 17 and the winning artist will receive $1000. Sponsored by CQUniversity Australia.

Rockhampton Art Gallery is owned and operated by Rockhampton Regional Council.