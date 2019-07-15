Jackie O’s surprise new all-star TV gig

Jackie O will star on the panel of the new TV series The Masked Singer Australia. Supplied by Channel 10.

Jackie "O" Henderson will return to the small screen as a panellist on upcoming game show The Masked Singer Australia - and the gig comes with an unusual new colleague for the radio star.

Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue will all be joined on the panel by troubled former child star Lindsay Lohan when filming for the Channel 10 series kicks off later this year.

The format for the show hails from Korea where 12 celebrities don full body disguises for an anonymous singing competition. It's then up to the panellists to decipher the clues and figure out which celebs are lurking beneath the costumes.

The show is a return to the small screen for Henderson, whose first job on the box came in 2000 as a judge on Popstars before going on to host Australian Princess and Big Brother.

"I was really excited by the concept, it's so unique and like nothing we've seen on Australian TV before," she said about The Masked Singer. "I love that everyone can play along at home trying to guess which celebrities are under the mask. I'm also excited for my daughter to see it, she will love it."

It has been an unusual 12 months for Lohan, whose own reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - about the opening of her Mykonos club - was cancelled this year. But, she became a meme in the process (the refrain, "Honey this is how you throw a party in Mykonos, b**ch!" will never leave our brains) so everything has a way of evening out. Lindsay's meme-able ways are also an indication this show might just be insane enough to work.

In the US, the The Masked Singer averaged 11 million viewers when it first launched in January and has been renewed for two more seasons.

It was announced earlier this month The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg will be putting down the roses temporarily to host this new series.

The original South Korean version of the series made headlines when actor Ryan Gosling sang his heart out with a rendition of Tomorrow from Annie while dressed as a unicorn in 2018.

On the US spin-off, popular singer T-Pain won the first season disguised as a monster, beating out Gladys Knight, despite his known reliance on auto-tune.

Other celebrities that have appeared on the US show include Tori Spelling, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Terry Bradshaw, Joey Fatone and Donny Osmond.

Asked about which celebs will be lining up to whack on a mask and belt out a tune, Osher said they were casting a wide net - but he had a wish list.

"These could be anyone … They could be famous politicians, they could be a sports star under here, could be an author, could be someone from Instagram … I don't know! So I find out when you find out," he told Channel 10 at the Logies.

Osher Gunsberg and characters from the The Masked Singer at the 2019 Logies. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

His dream pick?

"Either Netball champion Liz Ellis or Lee Lin Chin," he told 10 Daily.