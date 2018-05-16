Jack's back! Capras' skipper will line up against PNG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Captain Jack Madden will line up with the CQ Capras in their all-important clash against the PNG Hunters on Saturday.

Coach Kim Williams described as the "good news story of the week” the return of the talented halfback, who has not played since being injured in the team's opening round win on March 10.

Capras: Capras coach Kim Williams talks about the upcoming game against Papua New Guinea this weekend.

The Capras have managed just two wins in his absence, and have lost their last two games.

They will be keen to turn that around when they head to Port Moresby to take on a PNG outfit that is struggling to find the form that propelled them to the Intrust Super Cup premiership last year.

Both teams find themselves on the lower end of the ladder with six points apiece.

Williams was clearly relieved when he announced today that Madden would be on the plane to Port Moresby.

"He's been itching to get back and we certainly welcome him back with open arms,” he said.

"It's a big game for us and to have our captain back on the field is a big bonus and hopefully our performance improves on the back of that.

"It's one of the biggest challenges of the season going over there and trying to get the two points.

"They don't lose too often over there but it's probably fair to say they're not going as well this year as they have in the past.

"It's another opportunity for us. We need a win, we don't want to lose three in a row. If we lose touch with that top six it will make it pretty hard from there.”

Maipele Morseau will take on the utility role for the CQ Capras in their Round 1 clash with the PNG Hunters. Wesley Monts

Williams said while Madden would be given every opportunity to play the full 80 minutes on Saturday, he would have back-up on the bench in Maipele Morseau.

The coach named a 20-man squad, which would be reduced to 18 after tonight's training session.

He said while Morseau and Brad Lupi would definitely be on the bench, there would be some serious competition for the remaining two spots.

He indicated Aaron Teroi would likely make the trip as 18th man because of his versatility.

Williams knows his team will have to be at the top of its game to counter a PNG side that will be spurred on by a passionate home crowd.

"They keep it pretty simple out of yardage in particular but they're very good once they're down in the attacking 20,” he said.

”They had a good tough win against Wynnum last week so their tails will be up a bit and in front of a home crowd they will be a better side.”

The game kicks off at 3pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Blake Goodman 7. Jack Madden (c) 8. Bill Cullen 9. Billy Gilbert 10. Oliver Percy 11. Jamie Hill 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jerry Key 15. Brad Lupi 16. Maipele Morseau 17. Luke George 18. Aaron Flanagan 14. Aaron Teroi 19. Peter Rogers 20. Tyson White