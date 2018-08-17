Menu
Alan
Alan "Jack" Parr looks over a map of the area in Vietnam were Fire Support Base Coral was located. Chris Ison ROK230518ccoral3
Jack's emotional speech at Vietnam Vets Day

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Aug 2018 6:49 AM

A ROCKHAMPTON Vietnam veteran who spent three years fighting bureaucracy to have 2000 Australian personnel recognised for their bravery and sacrifice during a three-week battle will give a personal speech in Cawarral tomorrow.

Alan "Jack” Parr (Lance Corporal) is one of four veterans who worked to get Australian personnel involved in the Battle of Coral Balmoral awarded the Unit Citation for Gallantry.

It was awarded during the 50th anniversary of the battle at a ceremony in Townsville on May 16.

Mr Parr will be the guest speaker at this year's Vietnam Veterans Day commemorations at Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat at 123 Camms Rd, Cawarral.

The service starts at 11am with food and drink available for purchase afterwards.

All welcome to attend.

READ MORE ABOUT: Jack wins fight for recognition, 50 years after battle

battle of coral-balmoral vietnam veteran's day whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

