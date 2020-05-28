Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
News

Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

community donate epilepsy queensland fundraiser roma queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        premium_icon Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        News ‘There is lots of different information from a lot of different sources.’

        YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        News VOTE NOW: The top 10 is in! You determine the winner.

        COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.