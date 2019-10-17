Jacob’s hunch pays off: how to catch a barra

ON a warm Rockhampton afternoon 14-year-old Jacob Davies fought patiently against the catch he couldn’t see.

Jacob looked like he was playing a game of tug of war with his fishing rod as onlookers watched him try to bring his competitor to shore, which he did with success on Tuesday.

Walkers cheered as he raised the 90-centimetre barramundi from the water and carried it away from the water’s edge.

The North Rockhampton State High School student fishes on the bank of the Fitzroy River “once or twice” a week after the school bell rings. He decided to fish off the rocks on Tuesday because he had a feeling he was going to catch a fish.

The biggest fish he’s caught is a 1.25 metre barramundi.