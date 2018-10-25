Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elissa Sampson's Forever Young, 2018.
Elissa Sampson's Forever Young, 2018.
Feature

JADA countdown: one month to go...

Lesley Apps
by
26th Sep 2018 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery:

Artist: Elissa SAMPSON

Title: Forever Young 2018, 66cm x 56cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

THE Townsville-based artist says she has no great artistic, life-changing meaning behind her work that will inspire the masses (although it obviously inspired the JADA judges enough to select her as a finalist). She just creates work that pleases her at the time. Nothing more, nothing less.

Her creative exploration involves all creatures great and small... and the occasional human, or as in the case with her JADA entry, their remains.

Working predominantly in pencil to create realism drawings (using graphite and the odd coloured pencil), the artist says she enjoyed utilising depth of field and playing with perspective to try and draw the viewer in.

Ms Sampson graduated with a Bachelor of Visual Arts, Illustration major, in 1996, and after an almost a 20-year hiatus because "life got in the way", only recently picked up her pencils again and has hit the ground running.

 

dinkus
dinkus
jacaranda festival 2018 jada 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why $38m for CQ shopping centre is money well spent

    premium_icon Why $38m for CQ shopping centre is money well spent

    Property Shopping centre offers forecast rate of return of 11 per cent per year

    Retirement village gardens help residents' wellbeing

    premium_icon Retirement village gardens help residents' wellbeing

    Gardening Oak Tree green thumbs recognised in local gardening awards

    • 25th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    premium_icon Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    Crime She broke the law the day after being granted a parole release order

    Rental car company boss charged with fraud

    premium_icon Rental car company boss charged with fraud

    Crime Thrifty Rockhampton boss allegedly took cars after business closed

    Local Partners