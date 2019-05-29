Jade shows her blond ambition on new tour

MUSICAL SUPERSTAR: Jade Holland will appear at the Allenstown Hotel in Rockhampton on Sunday.

SINGER and songwriter, Jade Holland heads out on her Bon Voyage Tour to North Queensland.

There is no stopping this powerhouse performer who released her second album Dream Wild last year to critical acclaim which saw the single Drive Thru streamed over 950,000 times.

Jade hails from Townsville, and after the recent devastating floods, she returned home to see first-hand her family and friends' lives on the lawn.

This inspired the new single, Lives On The Lawn which was written in a few hours with two other local songwriters Tammy Moxon and Dean Gilboy.

And the proceeds from this single are going to help raise funds for her beloved Townsville.

The single debuted on the big screen at the first North Queensland Cowboys home game on March 16 to a capacity crowd.

Jade performed on the same stage on May 2 with Matchbox 20 lead singer Rob Thomas at the official Garage Session, an outdoor event for the people of Townsville.

Supported by their local council and 102.3 Triple M at the Maritime Museum Lawns, an enthusiastic and massive crowd made it a successful event.

Lives On The Lawn is available for download from all digital platforms and available to stream on Spotify.

See Jade Holland live when she performs at the Allenstown Hotel in Rockhampton on Sunday.

Get tickets at liveatyourlocal.com.au