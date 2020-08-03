Jaguar driver busted four times over the limit

A MOTORIST who had a blood-alcohol content reading more than four times the legal limit came to the attention of police when he drove into a 7-Eleven car park and stumbled out of the Jaguar.

Glenn Wayne Edwards, 47, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police watched the black Jaguar on June 13 pull into the 7-Eleven on Nicklin Way, Wurtulla, and park on an angle, before the driver stumbled from the car.

He said when they approached Edwards, he had glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Snr Constable Rumford said Edwards told police he had consumed a few drinks.

His BAC was .214.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Edwards had been working in Rockhampton with the riverbank upgrades but had gone home for a visit in June.

He said his client had run into a friend while home, they had some drinks and had decided to drive around the corner to the 7-Eleven for cigarettes.

Edwards’ licence was suspended immediately upon being charged and he will be subject to the interlock program after his disqualification period.

Edwards was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined $1500.