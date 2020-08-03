Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jaguar driver busted four times over the limit

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Aug 2020 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST who had a blood-alcohol content reading more than four times the legal limit came to the attention of police when he drove into a 7-Eleven car park and stumbled out of the Jaguar.

Glenn Wayne Edwards, 47, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police watched the black Jaguar on June 13 pull into the 7-Eleven on Nicklin Way, Wurtulla, and park on an angle, before the driver stumbled from the car.

He said when they approached Edwards, he had glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Snr Constable Rumford said Edwards told police he had consumed a few drinks.

His BAC was .214.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Edwards had been working in Rockhampton with the riverbank upgrades but had gone home for a visit in June.

He said his client had run into a friend while home, they had some drinks and had decided to drive around the corner to the 7-Eleven for cigarettes.

Edwards’ licence was suspended immediately upon being charged and he will be subject to the interlock program after his disqualification period.

Edwards was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined $1500.

drink driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      ATO’s tough new crackdown

      ATO’s tough new crackdown
      • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

      Top Stories

        DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        premium_icon DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        Information The data also reveals thousands of people in Central Queensland are in need of social housing.

        Yeppoon Rd motorcyclist remains critical in Brisbane

        premium_icon Yeppoon Rd motorcyclist remains critical in Brisbane

        News The man suffered horrific injuries following the motorbike vs. car incident almost...

        Motorsport precinct plans to be revealed

        premium_icon Motorsport precinct plans to be revealed

        News The mayor and deputy mayor will show off the plans this morning.