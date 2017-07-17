Jail a harsh lesson for curfew breach

A 20-YEAR-old is learning the hard way what it means to miss a court ordered curfew by spending at least eight days in custody.

Ralph Livingston Brown applied to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 11 be released from custody after he breached bail conditions involving a curfew three times in one week.

Police prosecution opposed the application based on the breaches, the risk he would commit further offences while on bail and his failure to appear in court in the past.

Brown was released on bail on June 19 with conditions including he be at a particular residence between the hours of 7pm and 7am daily.

The court heard police attended the bail address on July 4 at 1.54am and Brown was not there.

Police discovered Brown absent again on July 10 at 11.20pm and July 11 sometime after 1am.

"I am not satisfied that there has been an explanation why he didn't comply in the first place,” Magistrate Catherine Benson said.

She said she was also not satisfied Brown would comply with the curfew in the future and rejected the application.

Brown is due to appear in court on July 19 to face the breaches of bail along with the original charges, which includes break and enter.