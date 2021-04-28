Stripper bashed while working at a birthday party

A 34-year-old man who bashed a male stripper while he was doing body shots at a woman’s 40th birthday party has been jailed.

A 34-year-old Caboolture man has been jailed after assaulting a male stripper at a party last year.

Casey John Gadaleta appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video link and pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault.

The court heard the victim was working as a topless dancer at a woman's 40th birthday on August 21 last year.

The victim was serving drinks to other partygoers when Gadaleta arrived at the party, uninvited.

At one stage the party moved indoors and the victim was lying on the kitchen bench mostly naked with other women doing body shots off him.

Casey John Gadaleta has been sentenced after assaulting a topless dancer at a party. Photo: Facebook

The court heard Gadaleta walked up to the victim and punched him in the left hand side of the face with a closed fist causing a cut to his eye socket and swelling to his face.

Trying to avoid another attack the victim fled, falling and breaking his wrist.

In sentencing Magistrate Peter Hastead said it was an "unprovoked attack on a person who was simply getting paid to do a job".

Magistrate Hastead said Gadaleta had a history of violence and had previously been convicted of choking, common assault and five previous convictions for assault occasioning bodily harm.

"You are a violent man and this victim did not deserve what you did to him, it was totally unprovoked," Magistrate Hastead said.

Gadaleta was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment. A parole eligibility date set for April 28.

