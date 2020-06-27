Jail for man with 18 DV convictions

A MAN with 18 prior domestic violence convictions and who once threw a manhole cover at a partner’s head has been sent to prison for his latest DV offence.

The 28-year-old father of six pleaded guilty on June 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of ­breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant called the victim at 4.20pm on June 20, while he was in a taxi and told her he was headed to her place in Koongal to collect property.

She said the defendant also said “I’m going to kick your head in. I’m going to boot your door in.”

Ms King said the victim then called triple-0.

She said when the ­defendant arrived, he approached a front window of the house, speaking with other residents through the window, asking for the victim.

Ms King said the victim heard the defendant scream “come out here. I want to talk to you. If you don’t come out I’m going to boot the door in and kick your head in.”

Police arrived at 5pm, found the defendant in the front yard intoxicated and took him into custody.

The defendant, who was on a Supreme Court suspended sentence at the time of the June 20 offence, had a seven page criminal recording ­containing the 18 prior DV convictions, along with an ­assault occasioning bodily harm and two common assault offences.

Defence lawyer Pierre ­Lammersdorf said his client was expecting his seventh child to be born in six weeks time.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered the defendant to six months prison with parole on August 21, 2020 after declaring one day presentence custody.

He ordered the defendant be recommitted to the Supreme Court over the suspended sentence.