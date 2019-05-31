SERIOUS OFFENCE: A man whose hands were 'squeezed' around his partner's neck during a fight has been sentenced to nine months jail.

A MAN who put his hands around his partners neck and 'squeezed' in a domestic violence incident has been sent to prison.

The Proserpine man aged in his 20s, who can not be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 20 to a contravention of a domestic violence order, aggravated offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said a verbal disagreement between the couple at their home escalated to physical violence at 1pm on May 17.

"He has grabbed her by her pyjamas and thrown her around the room, hitting furniture while doing so," Sgt Myors told the court.

"Neighbours heard her scream for help and they called the police."

The court heard when police arrived at the residence they observed injuries on the victim's neck.

Sgt Myors said the man later told police he "placed his hands around her neck and squeezed but only to get her away and that the marks on her neck were from his long nails".

Photos of the injuries were shown to Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

Sgt Myors said due to the nature of the offence a term of imprisonment was necessary for the defendant.

"This is a serious domestic violence offence with serious acts of violence where the defendant has placed his hands around the victim's neck," she said.

"We know this is a precursor to more serious offending, so we'd be seeking a term of imprisonment where the defendant serves actual time in custody."

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd told the court the victim had stated she wanted to continue with a relationship with the man and that she financially "couldn't afford to live" if he was sent to prison.

"He's had a domestic violence order since 2015, that's almost four years," Ms Ladd said.

"He has tried to make changes and he wants to settle down, so they can work on their marriage."

Ms Ladd said the reason the man gave for attacking the victim's neck was to defuse the situation, although he was now aware he made it worse.

Mr Muirhead said the nature of the photos of the victim's injuries spoke for themselves and the seriousness of the offence was enough to consider imprisonment for the defendant.

"This is a serious breach on the domestic violence order imposed on him - imprisonment would have to be considered for the first offence but this is not your first offence," he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months in jail. He will be eligible for parole on August 20.