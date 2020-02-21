Jail for sexual assault at Rocky nightclub

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Willie Joe Cambourn, 27, was this week found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on August 5, 2018.

A BRAVE victim of sexual assault stood up to the man who groped her in a nightclub as she walked passed.

Willie Joe Cambourn, 27, was this week found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on August 5, 2018.

The woman, now 21, stood up in Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to read out her victim impact statement.

“I’ve never been sexually assaulted before and never thought I would,” she said.

“This event has caused me to feel anxious and uncomfortable in social situations.”

The woman, whose parents were in court supporting her, said she had many epileptic seizures in the lead-up the trial and had struggled to “put it out of (her) mind”.

Judge Michael Burnett said by bringing the matter to trial, the defendant had shown a lack of remorse.

“This sort of behaviour is intolerable,” he said.

“This young woman was there with her boyfriend and friends, enjoying their night.

“You took the opportunity as she passed you to grope her.

“You put your hand up her skirt and on the vagina of the complainant.”

The court heard Cambourn was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client, a qualified boilermaker who worked for Downie PDI and Camel Tanks in Dalby, had addressed his alcohol intake, which had featured in all of his offending.

His father, who lives in Jandowae with the defendant’s mother, was in the back of the court in support.

The court was told that on March 17, 2017 in the Dalby District Court, Cambourn had been convicted on charges of common assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

At the time of the sexual assault, Cambourn was on parole for the GBH sentence of 2½ years, which had been suspended after six months.

Judge Burnett sentenced Cambourn to nine months of prison, suspended after four months and operational for 18 months.