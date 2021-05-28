Menu
A series of raids across South East Queensland jails has resulted in 17 arrests and dozens of charges being laid. Picture: Sarah Marshall
News

Jail raid nabs 17 people on drug charges

by Darren Cartwright
28th May 2021 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:53 PM

A 69-year-old woman is among 17 people nabbed in a major bust across South East Queensland jails that allegedly recovered drugs and a stolen vehicle collectively worth half a million dollars.

The 17 are facing 45 charges after detectives from the Corrective Services investigation unit raided jails in Brisbane, Caboolture and the Gold Coast targeting drug trafficking.

Officers located drugs, including methamphetamine, cannabis, steroids and prescription medicine, and a stolen vehicle with a combined value of about $500,000, police said in a statement on Friday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sierra Yellow and involved eight search warrants.

A 69-year-old Sandgate woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

The woman is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 29.

The remaining 16 people have been charged with a collective 40 drug and property-related offences.

A male prisoner has been charged with trafficking and supplying drugs within a correctional facility.

All 16 are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court over the coming weeks.

Operation Sierra Yellow was a 12-month investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs into Queensland correctional centres and among the general community, police said.

