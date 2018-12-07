JAIL: Second home invasion accused in Gympie court

BEHIND BARS: A second young man accused of involvement in last week's slleged Rifle Range Rd stabbing has been remanded in custody.

BEHIND BARS: A second young man accused of involvement in last week's slleged Rifle Range Rd stabbing has been remanded in custody. Brett Wortman

A SECOND young man is now in custody on charges linked to last week's alleged Rife Range Rd home invasion.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan noted that the young Chatsworth man was subject to a return to prison warrant from other matters.

Lachlan Patrick Muller, 21, did not apply for bail when he appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court shortly after noon today.

He faces charges alleging he unlawfully entered a Rifle Range Rd dwelling with criminal intent on November 28.

He is also accused of violence while armed and in company, armed robbery using a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unlawful wounding and an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, also on November 28.

Other charges include evading police and unlicensed driving on November 30, when he allegedly drove away from police trying to capture him.

When they found him on Wednesday, he was allegedly in possession of knuckle dusters and a syringe which had not been properly disposed of.

Those matters are the subject of further charges now before the courts.

Mr Callaghan remanded Muller to appear in the court again, by video link from prison on February 4, the same date as his co-accused, Kyle Andrew Alve, .

Alve,25, of Southside was refused bail when he appeared in the court on Monday.