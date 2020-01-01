Menu
The man faced court in Rockhampton.
News

Jail sentence for man caught riding stolen racing bike

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A YOUNG man was sentenced to prison for riding a bike that was stolen by another family member.

Nathaniel Edward Gulf, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 19 to possessing dangerous drugs and receiving tainted property.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said a racing bicycle was reported stolen from Reservoir St, The Range, on ­October 17.

Mr Studdert said at 1.30am the following day, police were called to the intersection of Edgar St and Hogan St, Park Avenue, to reports of a man riding what appeared to be a stolen bicycle.

He said police found a man riding the bicycle on Hogan St and he was placed under arrest. The bicycle was seized.

Police found a second man nearby on Edgar St, Gulf, who matched the description given by the informant.

Gulf told police he had received the bicycle from a family member and suspected it had been stolen. He told them he had ridden it earlier that morning.

He revealed to police the family member had told him they stole the bicycle from The Range and told him to take it with him.

Gulf was searched and police found a bud of cannabis wrapped in foil, weighing 0.3g, in his rear pocket and two bags of it tucked into his underwear, each weighing 1.8g and 2.2g.

The court heard he had a rather “considerable” criminal history for someone of his age.

Lawyer Dominic Jorgensen asked Magistrate Jeff Clarke to take into consideration his early guilty plea and the fact he made full admissions to police, revealing the full extent of the offending.

Mr Clarke said Gulf was looking at a term of imprisonment.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and should not be repeated. Do not concern yourself with stolen property.”

Gulf was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended immediately for 18 months and fined $300. Criminal convictions were recorded.

