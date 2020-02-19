Jail term hangs over druggie’s head

Kyle Bradley Cloughessy came to the attention of police when he was reported loitering near the Yeppoon library.

A YEPPOON 20 year old with a history of drug offending now has a jail term hanging over his head.

Kyle Bradley Cloughessy was last week sentenced to two months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Cloughessy pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug offences including possession of ecstasy and cannabis.

He came to the attention of police most recently on August 10 when he was reported loitering near the Yeppoon library.

Cloughessy ran from police but was pursued and located.

During a body search, officers found clip-seal bags containing four ecstasy tablets and one gram of cannabis in his underwear.

Magistrate Philippa ­Beckinsale told Cloughessy he had to make some hard calls about his future or he risked serving an actual term of imprisonment.