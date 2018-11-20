Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qualified forklift operator Wayne Steven Merrick was in trouble for what the Crown called
Qualified forklift operator Wayne Steven Merrick was in trouble for what the Crown called "prolific” drug dealing. FACEBOOK
News

Jail time for dad after what seemed like a 'bit of fun'

John Weekes
by
31st Aug 2018 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMED like a harmless pursuit at the time.

But it became a drug problem lasting decades, an Ipswich man's barrister told a court.

Father of five, Wayne Steven Merrick, will spend Christmas in jail for crimes including trafficking the drug ice.

Merrick, 38, also pleaded guilty to supplying the opioid medication buprenorphine, and supplying a weapon.

A Crown prosecutor on Wednesday claimed at one point Merrick had faced "a hundred charges" of supply.

But at Brisbane Supreme Court, the Crown said Merrick supplied drugs to 28 people in 58 incidents.

"It was low level but prolific" offending worth $32,000-$34,000, the prosecutor said.

A supporter of Merrick's in the court's public gallery voiced doubt at those claims, exclaiming "What? He had nothing to do with it."

The court heard Merrick was busted last year after police targeted Collingwood Park drug dealers.

Merrick's defence counsel Malcolm Harrison said his client left home at 15.

"He's had a drug problem essentially since he was 16."

Mr Harrison said Merrick had "no idea of the serious consequences" of drug use, which initially "seemed like a bit of fun".

Justice James Douglas called ice a "corrosive" drug.

He said ice was now "almost universally" a factor in murder or manslaughter cases the courts dealt with.

Merrick was sentenced to four years and five months' jail.

He'd already spent 403 days in custody and Merrick's parole eligibility was set at May 22, 2019. -NewsRegional　

buprenorphine collingwood park drug addict drug trafficking ice ipswich court ipswich crime justice james douglas malcolm harrison barrister wayne steven merrick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    Fashion & Beauty EVERY student featured as they walk the red carpet in stunning array of formal photos

    Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    premium_icon Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    News VOTE: What can be done to bring East Street back to life?

    'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    premium_icon 'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    Crime 'Where's all the food you useless c---? What am I supposed to eat?'

    Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    News It was just as popular on Sunday as it was on the opening day

    Local Partners