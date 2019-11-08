Jail warning mum says need holiday

A MOTHER told police she drove while disqualified after receiving a call her child had been threatened with being bashed at Stocklands Rockhampton.

Helena Kay McMahon pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to one count of driving while subject to a court ordered disqualification.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted McMahon driving on Livingstone St, Berserker, about 8.20pm on October 14 and checks revealed she was disqualified.

He said McMahon told police she was on her way to Stockland after receiving a call saying her teenage daughter was with security after being threatened.

Snr Constable Rumford said police checked with security and were told they had not seen the child in the past 24 hours.

However, McMahon, who represented herself in court, said her friend, who was in court for support, was with her at the time of the call she received about her daughter.

As for alternative modes of transport while disqualified, McMahon knocked all options on the head.

“I don’t like walking,” she said.

“I don’t like public transport.

“I don’t like people looking at me.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale warned her people end up in prison for continuing to drive while unlicensed.

“I might need a holiday one day,” McMahon responded.

She said she was on a low income, “only getting paid for one child”.

Ms Beckinsale disqualified McMahon from driving for two years and fined her $750. Convictions were recorded.