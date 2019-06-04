Jailed after evading police, driving 60km over the limit

A YOUNG man was sentenced to jail after he evaded police when caught speeding more than 60km over the limit.

Anthony Michael Rudolf pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of police evasion.

At 2.01pm on February 24, police were patrolling Yeppoon Rd in an unmarked vehicle when they saw a green Holden Sedan travelling at 142km/h in an 80km/h zone.

They turned on their emergency warning lights and sirens but the

vehicle continued to accelerate before illegally crossing onto the wrong side and overtaking motorists in a dangerous manner.

Police saw this as an overt act to evade and stopped their attempt to intercept.

A short time later at Yeppoon Lagoon precinct, police found the same vehicle with no driver present.

They conducted an inquiry with the registered owner who identified Rudolf, 24, as the driver.

The young Mt Morgan man told police he had possession of the vehicle at the time of the offence but

he did not know who the driver of the vehicle was at the time.

He said it had been returned to him on a tow truck as it had broken down in Yeppoon.

He became agitated and said he did not wish to answer any further questions.

The lawyer for the defence said Rudolf was very sorry he took off.

"He knew he was speeding and knew he was going to get in trouble, so he took off,” they said.

"He told police he didn't know who was driving the vehicle out of fear he would be caught, and he is owning up to those choices today.”

Rudolf was sentenced to 50 days in jail with parole release on July 26.

He was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.