CQ man down in dumps after relieving himself on cell floor

A CENTRAL Queensland man's disgusting behaviour where he urinated in a police prison cell and squatted in an attempt to defecate on the floor has been slammed by a magistrate.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke this week labelled Anthony Brian Priestley's behaviour "appalling".

Dressed in hi-viz work gear, Priestley, 49, appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to five charges, including contravening direction of police, conduct causing public nuisance, commit public nuisance, wilful damage of police property and failing to appear.

The court heard the string of bad behaviour began on July 7, 2016, at a residence in Capella when police attended a disturbance involving Priestley and another man.

Not long after, police were called back to the address as Priestley was causing a disturbance.

Priestley was taken to the Emerald watch-house but complained of a broken jaw so was transported to the Emerald Hospital. It was while he was there that Priestley became disorderly, hurling profane language at doctors, nurses and another patient. Police returned Priestley back to the watch-house where his appalling behaviour continued.

A cleaner at the police station had to alert officers to the cell Priestley was occupying as he had relieved himself on the floor of the cell.

He was also yelling "all white people are scum" and wilfully exposing himself as well as squatting on the floor in an attempt to defecate on the floor.

Priestley was due to appear in the Magistrates Court on August 9 but failed to show. It wasn't until police located him on May 15 that he presented to the Mackay Police Station.

He was represented by ATSILS solicitor Mark Platt who confirmed Priestley had work with Aurizon and had since moved to Mackay following the incident in July last year.

Mr Platt explained Priestley was intoxicated and remorseful to which Magistrate Clarke asked if he had made attempts to apologise for his behaviour which Mr Platt couldn't confirm.

Magistrate Clarke read aloud Priestley's list of previous convictions and said it showed no regard to the law or good order. Priestley was fined $1500 and imprisoned for five months, with a parole date from June 13. Convictions were recorded.