Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial
Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial
News

Jailed ex-mayor moved to low security farm

Jessica Grewal
, jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
19th Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has been moved to a prison farm after spending only two nights at the Maryborough jail, the Chronicle understands.

A source said Mr Loft, jailed for a year for trying to get his campaign manager Brian Downie a job at the Fraser Coast Regional Council after the 2016 elections, appeared to be in good spirits.

Relocations to prison farms rarely happen immediately after a person has been sentenced to jail.

Usually prisoners deemed to be low risk are relocated to farms after serving at least six weeks.

Asked to confirm the move, a spokesman for Queensland Corrective Services said the department "doesn't discuss the placement or management of individual prisoners for safety and security reasons".

They said ongoing risk assessments were completed at correctional centres to ensure prisoners were managed at the appropriate security level.

"This is done to ensure their safety, the safety of QCS staff, other prisoners, the community and ensures the secure continued operation of a correctional centre.

"Each prisoner is assessed on a case-by-case basis and located within a correctional centre based on their risk profile."

Hervey Bay District Court Judge Gary Long on November 4 sentenced Mr Loft to 12 months in jail and ordered that he serve a minimum of six months behind bars.

chris loft low security farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Widower moved to help after losing beloved wife

        premium_icon Widower moved to help after losing beloved wife

        News THREE weeks on from losing his wife, Trevor is determined to help the fate of others.

        Shovels dig in for Rookwood Weir project

        premium_icon Shovels dig in for Rookwood Weir project

        News Construction has kicked off for the first component

        CQ’s bushfire forecast for the days ahead

        premium_icon CQ’s bushfire forecast for the days ahead

        News Read the latest update on the fires threatening our region.

        Woman in hospital after crashing into multiple poles

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after crashing into multiple poles

        News She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after crashing her car on Emu Park Rd...