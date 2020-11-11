Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Jailed GP fights guilty verdict in $360k fraud case

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley and Vanessa Marsh
11th Nov 2020 2:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane doctor found guilty of falsely claiming Medicare rebates for dead patients is fighting his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal, claiming he should never have been found guilty.

Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare, 51, was sentenced to four years' jail after a jury found he had fleeced Medicare out of more than $360,000 between 2014 and 2017.

Bakare, who owned four bulk-billing medical practices on the Gold Coast and at Logan, was found to have made more than 4000 fake claims including for times that he was overseas and for patients who were dead.

 

Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare pleaded not guilty, but a jury found otherwise. Picture: Darren England
Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare pleaded not guilty, but a jury found otherwise. Picture: Darren England

 

The Nigerian-born doctor pleaded not guilty to a charge of obtaining financial advantage by deception at his trial in February, but a jury found him guilty of the crime.

Appearing by video from jail, Bakare told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that he felt the verdict was unsafe because a "medical matter has basically been misconstrued to the court".

"I think it's very imperative and very important that I actually explain all the matter to the courts and where the Commonwealth has got it wrong so that it's very clear to the court of my not guilty in this case," Bakare said.

His appeal will be heard on Friday.

Originally published as Jailed GP fights guilty verdict in $360k fraud case

More Stories

crime doctor fraud medicare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        Premium Content Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        News A violent offender stalked a drunk stranger and attacked him from behind while walking back to a motel.

        Controversial service station development given green light

        Premium Content Controversial service station development given green light

        Business Councillors were divided with three votes each and Cr Neil Fisher used his power to...

        RedFoot Cabaret live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre

        Premium Content RedFoot Cabaret live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre

        Art & Theatre Local troupe finally treads the grapes in their hometown venue.

        Three rifles stolen adds to Rockhampton gun theft ‘trend’

        Premium Content Three rifles stolen adds to Rockhampton gun theft ‘trend’

        Crime Police said they were trying to “stamp out” an increased number of gun thefts.