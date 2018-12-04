Menu
Kevin Patrick Hanley.
Kevin Patrick Hanley.
Crime

Jailed Millmerran murderer appeals his conviction

Peter Hardwick
by
4th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A MILLMERRAN man found guilty of murder has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Kevin Patrick Hanley, 71, was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment by Justice Martin Burns last week after a Toowoomba Supreme Court jury found him guilty of murdering Matthew Morcus in Cypress Gardens outside Millmerran in 2016.

Justice Burns described Hanley's shooting of the 46-year-old man after an earlier altercation between the two men at the Millmerran Bowls Club earlier that day as a "senseless act".

Hanley filed his appeal against conviction with the Supreme Court days after his sentence. It is expected to be mentioned in the Court of Appeal call-over in Brisbane in February.
 

court of appeal kevin patrick hanley millmerran murder supreme court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

