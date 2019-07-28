Jailed Pisasale rushed to hospital

JAILED ex-Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has been rushed to hospital from prison with a broken collarbone.

Sources say Pisasale, who was sentenced to two years' jail on Thursday for extortion, was taken by ambulance from Wacol prison just before 10am.

He was transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The Courier-Mail has been told Pisasale was doing chin-ups in the exercise yard when he broke his collar bone.

Corrective Services was being contacted for comment.

More to come.