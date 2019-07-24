Jaimy's two-legged friends

HAPPY MOMENT: Kalina Kerk got to farewell turtle Jaimy before her release.

HAPPY MOMENT: Kalina Kerk got to farewell turtle Jaimy before her release. Trish Bowman

CLOSE to deaf from exhaustion and hovering in the shallows off Farnborough Beach near Todd Ave in Yeppoon, Jaimy the green sea turtle was given a new lease on life when two-legged friends came to her rescue.

Five months ago, sunburnt and covered in moss, algae, barnacles and leeches, and weighing less than 10kg, Jaimy washed into shore.

She was quite a different turtle last Wednesday when she was released after extensive rehabilitation at Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

Her story is one of joy with many hands helping her on the road to recovery.

Gary Palmer was the first two-legged friend to try to help the struggling turtle but he wouldn't be the last by a long stretch.

He said he was walking on Farnborough Beach when he came across two backpackers who were watching a very sick Jaimy drift around their feet in the shallows.

"They didn't know what to do so I thought the best thing was get her back into the deeper water,” Mr Palmer said.

"I waded out into the deeper water and let her go. Unfortunately, I found out later she just wasn't strong enough to swim and was pushed back to the shoreline.

"I'm so happy she was saved by another couple who happened across her a short time later.”

Like Mr Palmer, Kalina Kerk and Jamian Vanderline were strolling on Farnborough Beach on a beautiful day.

Ms Kerk knew Mr Palmer, who told them about the turtle he believed he had refloated.

"When we got further down the beach we came across Jaimy and she was definitely not looking good,” she said.

"At this stage we knew instinctively that she was very sick. Jamian lifted her and carried her to a home on Todd Ave to ask for help.

"We rang around and managed to find a contact for the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

"They had one of their 'turtle taxi' volunteers who was based in Yeppoon collect her and take her to the centre in Gladstone, where she has been for the past five months.”

Ms Kerk said it was a joyous day last Wednesday when she got to see a much healthier Jaimy flapping her flippers in earnest trying to get to the water.

"I'm so glad to have been kept informed so I could be here for her release,” she said.

"It was so good to see her healthy and able to be released back into the ocean.”

Jaimy was released with fellow green turtle Rita last Wednesday with a group of well-wishers standing by to celebrate their rehabilitation.

Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre manager Richard Gilmore said Jaimy was sunburnt, floating and exhausted from the hard struggle, covered in moss, algae, barnacles and leeches, with eggs present.

"She had a long recovery process with over a month in the intensive care tanks,” he said.

"After slowly gaining weight and more strength, we moved her to the main tank with her other turtle friends.

"She was still floating at this stage and after another two weeks, she was finally able to dive and swim to the bottom of the pool floor.

"Now weighing 15.9kg and after five months in care we were happy to see Jaimy released with Rita.”