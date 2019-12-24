Jake and Greeny brace Stockies to save Xmas for the missus

Jackson Green (right) was giving his mate Jake Shackleton a hand as he shopped for his new missus' Christmas present.

TWO fair dinkum Yeppoon blokes braved the harshest of CQ elements on Monday – Christmas shopping at a packed to the rafters Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

Jackson Green was tagging along for moral support for his mate, Jake Shackleton, who has a lot riding on his purchases this silly ­season.

It’s his first Christmas with his new missus, her children and his kids, and a not-so-merry Christmas is just an unfortunate sock purchase away.

It’s a tough game, that even the savviest of shoppers can fall victim to.

She didn’t want jewellery – a fail-safe go-to gift, so he had to think big, enlisting his mate Jackson to help him scour the bustling shops for the perfect gift.

Triumphant, with a trolley full of pressies, the boys think they’ve nailed it.

“Getting everything today actually,” Jake said.

“(Lucky) so far. Just trying to work out what they’d actually like.

“She said no jewellery and I can’t do clothes – if I get the wrong size I’m stuffed.”

For the kids, toys were a given, as well as a trip to EB Games for gaming gear.

Meanwhile, Natalie ­Carroll was kicking back, ­indulging in a bit of retail therapy after knocking all her Christmas shopping out in one go.

Piece of cake.

“I think I’ve gotten ­everyone’s presents. I came out by myself to the shops and got a lot of stuff online,” the 16-year-old shopper said.

“I got a few personal gifts for friends like jewellery – a necklace for my friend and a personalised skateboard for my other friend.”

Natalie was also picking up a few pieces for her trip to America on January 2.

A Christmas pro, who had a trolley full to the brim and a game-plan ready to go for the festive day was Dorris Bell, who was finishing up her shopping.

Christmas is a big deal in her house – she is the host with the most, and treats her whole family including the children and grandchildren to a delicious spread of food and a bevy of gifts.

“It’s all the food, getting all the gifts organised and the sleeping arrangements, the whole thing,” she said.

“I’ve got a fantastic ­partner who does all the cooking.

“I’ve got two young granddaughters and got two huge unicorns for them so they will be besides themselves from Kmart.”