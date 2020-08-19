Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Ipswich-bred jockey Jake Bayliss celebrated a winning ride aboard Salazar on his home track today. Picture: Claire Power
Horses

Jake’s home track win starts day of beaten favourites

19th Aug 2020 7:05 PM
TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

IPSWICH raised jockey Jake Bayliss added another winning ride to his collection in the opening race at Ipswich racetrack today.

Bayliss guided Salazar to victory in the blustery conditions at Bundamba.

Starting on the fourth line of betting at $6, Salazar started a run of beaten favourites as the Sunshine Coast galloper trained by Stuart Kendrick won at her first race start.

This run of beaten favourites continued until late in the day when odds on favourite Golden Mean was first home for trainer David Vandyke and jockey Ryan Maloney.

Even after winning, connections of Golden Mean had to survive a protest from the second horse Denarius, the top weight for trainer Brian Wakefield, and ridden by apprentice Jackson Murphy.

The protest for interference in the straight was dismissed by stewards much to the relief of favourite backers.

Salazar, ridden by Jake Bayliss and trained by Stuart Kendrick, won after a three-way battle. Picture: Claire Power
In a close three-way finish, Salazar managed to just defeat Dream Weaving and Bastille Day.

It was the only ride for the day for the jockey from the famous Ipswich racing family, so he was off with the prize in short time very early on.

Apprentice's double

THREE kilogram claiming apprentice Alex Patis rode a winning double at the Metropolitan Wednesday meeting at Ipswich today to give her fledgling career a spurt along.

Riding at a respectable career win rate of just over 11%, including a 13% return in the past 12 months, the metropolitan double would be the best career return for the young apprentice.

The two wins were aboard Downs trained gallopers Sertin for the Tony and Maddysen Sears stable, and Okanagan Miss for Matt Kropp from Dalby.

Ipswich winner Sertin, ridden by Alex Patis. Picture: Claire Power
Okanagan Miss made it consecutive victories at Ipswich.

Despite the comfortable win two weeks ago on a wet track, went out today relatively unwanted in the betting at $10.

After booting away down the straight, the six-year-old mare made it career win number 10 just holding off the fast finishing Jochberg for Donald Baker.

Top weight Sertin collected his fourth career win at his 10th race start. It was his second win at Ipswich from just three starts at the track.

After running second last at Ipswich at his last start on a soft track two weeks ago, Sertin relished the return to track good, weather fine conditions to hold off fellow Toowoomba gallopers Mocking and Hidden Eyes for Jackie Crompton and Donald Baker respectively.

Alex Patis only had three rides for the day in collecting the two wins to ensure a memorable day out plying her trade.

Consecutive double

FOLLOWING the consecutive double for Okanagan Miss from the race day two weeks ago to today, the same scenario was reproduced in the last race of the day.

Wowsers won for trainer Chris Munce and jockey Ryan Wiggins just as the pair combined two weeks ago on the soft track on August 7.

Wowsers was favourite for that win but today won at double figure odds to round off somewhat of a nightmare day for favourite punters.

Next meetings

THE Ipswich program is set to continue on Thursday, August 27.

September racing includes a Saturday Provincial meeting on the 19th when the official opening of the full facility is planned.

In addition there are September meetings on Thursdays 3, 10 and 24.

ipswich turf club news jake bayliss queensland racing news turf chat
