Jakki's calling: Uplifting message from the Deep South to the Cap Coast

Members of the Capricorn Gospel Choir recently returned from a vocal training retreat on North Keppel Island.

YEPPOON is as far away from the American Deep South as you can get, but Jakki King has brought the community together with the distinctly southern singing style.

Professionally a teacher, Jakki began the Capricorn Gospel Choir two and a half years ago as a way to make friends in a new home.

"I was new to town and found it hard to find community groups that really captured my interests," she said.

"I had directed a choir in Brisbane before, so I thought that it would be a fun thing to do."

It started off with just a handful of locals, but today the choir boasts almost 40 people attending.

"The main reason we picked gospel is because it's easy to learn and it sounds amazing," she said.

"There's also a rich history and message that draws everybody in, especially when you consider the origin of the songs and their deep meaning."

Gospel has its roots in the American Deep South during the era of slavery.

They were the anthems and work songs of the enslaved African Americans, who took spirit in the music's uplifting messages of freedom and togetherness.

Jakki believed that these themes would allow gospel to be performed anywhere and by anybody regardless of their musical experience.

"It really builds that community feel," she said.

"The atmosphere is just amazing, it's genuine enjoyment of not just the music, but of each other's company."

Jakki and the choir just recently returned from a vocal training retreat on North Keppel Island and are excited to get back to performing and having fun.

Their next call to action will be performing at Tropical Pinefest in Yeppoon October 13, 14 and 15 where the public can get a taste of their inspirational tunes.

The Capricorn Gospel Choir perform every Thursday evening at the Yeppoon Community Centre and is free to attend and join.