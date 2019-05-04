Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

FROM Twilight Tastings to Triathlons, and pinot to precious stones, the Capricorn region has such a diverse range of events you'll find yourself sipping, savouring, singing and sporting your way through the year.

As well as the recent CQUniversity Village Festival, the region is set to host a number of exciting events in 2019.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said the diversity of the upcoming events provides a wonderful platform to highlight everything this region has to offer.

"Each year, there are many high-quality events held throughout our region, expressing diversity as well as showcasing the facilities, expertise and creativity of the local operators,” she said.

"Our region's event organisers, sponsors and volunteers are to be congratulated for their proactive approach to identify, attract, and nurture events.”

With such a packed events calendar, visitors and locals alike have access to any exciting range of experiences across the entire region.

CAPRICORN COAST EVENTS CALENDAR: