Jambin community champion helps organise massive fundraiser

HAPPY FUNDRAISERS: Bronte, Oliver, Ivy and Amelia Allenden sporting their Bullarama shirts, available for purchase. Contributed

MOTHER of four, Kristen Allenden, is so passionate about the future of her kids she is organising an event the likes her small country town has never seen before.

Mrs Allenden who is the fundraising coordinator for the Jambin State School P&C, has been working with other passionate parents to prepare for the schools very first Bullarama.

She said she joined the Jambin State School P&C because she is the type of person who will always get involved and likes to know what is going on and how she can help.

"Being a small school, in my eyes it is a prerequisite to have a P&C,” she said.

"The future of the school depends on the P&C.

"We have a great group of women and men who just get stuck in and get jobs done. It is really good.”

Mrs Allenden said she considers each member in the P&C a champion of the community.

"Not only is it about the future of the kids, but it's also about keeping the community alive,” she said.

"We do things for the community to bring people out to Jambin and show we can do cool stuff out here as well.”

She said the idea to hold a Bullarama came about from the need to holder a much larger fundraising event as opposed to multiple small fundraisers like bake sales and raffles.

"If it is a success we are hoping it will be a bi-annual fundraiser,” she said.

"The lady who suggested the event said you can raise anywhere between $15,000-$20,000, which would be fantastic.

"The fundraiser will aid in sending the kids away on their school camp, as well as technology upgrades to the school.”

Mrs Allenden urged people to support the fundraiser because it is going to be a great night out for the whole family.

"There is going to be so much for the kids to do, such as jumping castle, face painting, mechanical bull for those who don't want to do the real thing. There will be lots of food stalls available as well.”

EVENT DETAILS

The Jambin State School P&C Bullarama takes place on March 16 at the Jambin Recreational Grounds.

Gates open at 4.30pm for a 6pm start.

Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students, $5 for primary school students, $50 for a family pass and kids under five get in for free.