‘No more lies’: Star breaks silence

YouTube star James Charles has dropped a 40-minute video unpacking the brutal feud with his former mentor and friend Tati Westbrook that has cost Charles a massive two million followers.

The 19-year-old beauty blogger declared in his video, titled No More Lies, this would be the last he'd speak about the heated Tati-James debate that started when Westbrook accused Charles of promoting a vitamin brand that rivalled hers.

"It is very important to me that this video has all the information, all the facts, all the receipts and is current and present because I will not be addressing it again," he says.

James Charles said in the video it would be the last time he’d speak about the feud.

Switching from being completely makeup free to full glam looks, many parts of Charles' video dealt with the claims made from Westbrook's first video, Bye Sister, where she shed light on what led to the breakdown of their relationship, includinged the damaging claim that he made inappropriate sexual advances towards straight men.

"There have been allegations made against me and I don't feel comfortable really 'moving on' from those," he said, adding that "there's a lot of misinformation going around."

A few minutes into the video, Charles cut to a clip of Westbrook talking about an incident at her birthday party where he allegedly "tried to trick a straight man into thinking he's gay yet again".

Charles denies he “tried to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay.”

Westbrook said in her video, "It's really disgusting to manipulate someone's sexuality when they are still emerging into adulthood and don't have everything figured out".

To this, Charles asserted: "I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting.

"I am a 19-year-old virgin … I really don't get a lot of action," he added.

Charles also addressed the Sugarbear Hair contract that sparked the spat in the first place, saying the incident occurred at the second weekend of Coachella when he needed rescuing because he was getting mobbed by fans wanting to take their picture with him.

Contradicting what Westbrook said in her video, who had assured her viewers the contract has been "orchestrated", Charles said it was "definitely not a big scheme that was orchestrated beforehand. It really did happen on the spot".

Charles even thanked Westbrook and fellow beauty blogger Jeffree Star for "taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and for starting everything," and for "trying to redirect the hate away".

In her own video, Westbrook said she didn't "hate" Charles and hoped the bullying would stop.

"I don't want you guys hating on him … It's painful to watch someone that you have cared for be dragged and to know that this started because of me," she said.

"I don't think anyone deserves that. I think people deserve a wake-up call and people deserve to be called out for actions. I think someone's got to do it. I hope that this inspires parents to have more conversations with their kids, because we are losing that."

After posting his video, Charles said in a tweet that he recorded the video "NOT to start a war, but to take responsibility for my actions & clear my name."

I made my video today NOT to start a war, but to take responsibility for my actions & clear my name. There ARE two sides to every story, & now you’ve heard both. I’m sure more will be said, but I’m moving on. You can form your opinions, but PLEASE do not send any hate to anyone. — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 18, 2019

Westbrook also tweeted letting it be known she knew her former protégé had posted a video and that she was disappointed to see it littered with so many "lies" and "half truths"