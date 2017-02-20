James' Deadly Families an inspiration

AWARD NOMINEE: James Mundy Moreland is up for the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award, in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

JAMES Mundy Moreland is an inspiration and role model for the indigenous community.

The Rockhampton man established the Deadly Families Festival in 2014 to help 'Close the Gap'.

The idea is to challenge the stereotypes faced by Queensland's indigenous community by sharing their culture through free traditional food, live entertainment/dance troupes and indigenous workshops.

As a result of James' great work, he has reached the semi-finals of the Access Community Services & Multicultural Youth Queensland (MyQ) Cultural Diversity Award and the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award in the prestigious Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

James said Deadly Families Festival is important because it encourages indigenous youth to be proud of showcasing and expressing their culture, as well as knowing nothing is wrong with being proud of your identity.

The festival, which is in its third year, has become a huge, growing success and last year received $20,000 in funding.