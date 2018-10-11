Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James McDonald wants some more wins in Group 1s
James McDonald wants some more wins in Group 1s
Horses

J-Mac bags five and he’s hungry for four more

by MATT JONES
11th Oct 2018 10:50 AM

CHAMPION jockey James McDonald showed once again why he's one of the country's best by riding five winners at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and his Saturday rides could deliver him four Group 1 victories.

He may not have a ride in The Everest but that disappointment was erased when he knew what he was riding at Caulfield. He's got a full book of rides, but more importantly he's on some top liners in the feature races.

Star Sydney horses Smart Melody (Thousand Guineas), Hartnell (Toorak Handicap), D'Argento (Caulfield Stakes) and The Autumn Sun (Caulfield Guineas) are all real threats in their respective Group 1 events.

McDonald is very familiar with Hartnell and D'Argento, but Saturday will be the first time he's ridden Smart Melody and The Autumn Sun.

 

James McDonald had a big day out at Warwick Farm, booting home five winners. Picture: AAP
James McDonald had a big day out at Warwick Farm, booting home five winners. Picture: AAP

 

Smart Melody is the favourite for the Thousand Guineas (1600m) and she's undefeated in five starts but has her first test at a mile for trainer Kris Lees.

"She looks beautifully suited in this race and if she's ever going to run a mile it will be in there," McDonald said.

"It looks a nice race for her to capture her first Group 1."

The Autumn Sun should be undefeated too after a luckless third in the Group 2 Stan Fox Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill two starts back.

He went on to sensationally win the Group 1 Golden Rose Stakes (1400m), by overcoming Zousain in the closing stages.

McDonald rode Zousain that day and said he hadn't been on a horse going faster on the line and still get beaten and the loss left him in shock.

He's understandably happy to get on Chris Waller's other star colt this time.

"He's just an exciting colt. He's a dual Group 1 winner and the only Group 1 winner in the race," McDonald said. "He's got a beautiful draw and it will give him the chance to run as well as everyone knows he can."

 

James McDonald will ride Golden Rose winner The Autumn Sun (right) in the Caulfield Guineas. Picture: AAP
James McDonald will ride Golden Rose winner The Autumn Sun (right) in the Caulfield Guineas. Picture: AAP

 

Hartnell, the horse McDonald had enjoyed a long partnership with in the past, edged him out in the Epsom Handicap a fortnight ago and he said his old mate "owes me one now".

"He's in top form after winning the Epsom in great style but he's got the big weight to carry again," McDonald said.

McDoanld's Wednesday form was sublime, riding the first four winners on the card including debutant Roheryn.

The Lonhro colt out of the Group 1 placed mare Mannington defeated Vedder by a length despite not being suited by the heavy track.

"This horse is special," McDonald said.

"He's one of those horses where if you ask him for a length he gives you two.

"He's a very good horse."

McDonald then booted home stablemate Colombina, Cliff and Velocita.

He rounded the day out by riding Roosevelt to victory in the last.

"I didn't expect to ride the first four but they were nice rides and so was the horse in the last," he said.

 

FormGuide

Related Items

champion jockey group 1 horses james mcdonald spring carnival

Top Stories

    'Pointless': Conservation group fighting against drum lines

    premium_icon 'Pointless': Conservation group fighting against drum lines

    Environment SEA Shepherd say the lines are cruel but Qld Govt won't compromise human safety.

    Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    premium_icon Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    News Olivia Harwood should have been on the field with her team-mates

    SOLD: New investors sign GKI contract

    premium_icon SOLD: New investors sign GKI contract

    Breaking A significant portion of Great Keppel Island is set to change hands.

    Held in jail 7 months too long over assaulting two men

    premium_icon Held in jail 7 months too long over assaulting two men

    Crime Drunken attacks on two men on seperate occassions

    Local Partners